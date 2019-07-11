TODAY |

NZ musician Troy Kingi reveals ambitious plan to release 10 albums, in 10 different genres

Seven Sharp
More From
Entertainment
Music

One of Aotearoa's most talented musicians has seen years of success but is now set to pursue a new goal of releasing 10 albums, with 10 different genres, over 10 years.

Kingi is well-known for his acting roles in Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Pa Boys, Mt Zion and The Kick, as well as his nomination for an APRA Silver Scroll last year.

Kingi has earnt himself Vodafone Music Awards for Best NZ Soul Artist and Best Māori Artist.

Before his creative journey as an artist, Kingi was a dive instructor.

"It's one of my happy places," he told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp last night, explaining that under water is where he finds peace.

Kingi's music journey began in a converted tool shed but says his music means nothing without his tamariki.

"My wife is my backbone," he said.

"When I write my songs as well, I think a lot of inspiration comes from what they do in their lives and what we do together.

"Might be pretty abstract but they feature in my songs without them even knowing."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kingi hopes to release 10 albums in 10 different genres over 10 years. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Air Canada flight makes emergency landing with up to 25 injured in severe turbulence
2
1 NEWS Sport Presenter Scotty Stevenson revealed the blockbuster news this morning.
All Blacks superstar Beauden Barrett headed to Blues on new four-year deal
3
Prince Louis was also out and about as his dad took part in the event in Berkshire.
Baby Archie makes rare public appearance, watches dad Prince Harry compete in charity polo match
4
Gun owners are calling on authorities to clear up the confusion over the high-powered firearms ban.
Can AR-15 owners avoid the gun ban with pump-action modifications? Not even police know
5
The Black Caps skipper continued his fine form into question time after this morning’s win.
Cheeky Kane Williamson has media rolling with laughter during light-hearted press conference
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
FILE - In this April 25, 2019, file photo, Cameron Boyce arrives at WE Day California at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Actor Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise âDescendantsâ and the Adam Sandler âGrown Upsâ movies, died Saturday, July 6, 2019, at his home in Los Angeles, according to his spokesperson. He was 20. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

Cameron Boyce's family confirm Disney star died from epilepsy seizure
00:55
The fight occurred before he performed at a music festival in Stockholm.

A$AP Rocky's manager launches petition to free rapper from 'inhumane' Swedish prison

Actor Rip Torn, star of Men in Black and Air NZ safety video, dies aged 88
FILE - This Nov. 6, 2017 file photo shows Nicki Minaj at the 14th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Gala in New York. Minaj is pulling out a concert in Saudi Arabia because she says she wants to show support for womenâs rights, gay rights and freedom of expression. She was originally scheduled to headline the concert on July 18, 2019. The Human Rights Foundation issued a statement last week, calling for Minaj and other performers to pull out of the show. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Nicki Minaj pulls out of Saudi Arabia concert