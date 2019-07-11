NZ musician Troy Kingi reveals ambitious plan to release 10 albums, in 10 different genres

One of Aotearoa's most talented musicians has seen years of success but is now set to pursue a new goal of releasing 10 albums, with 10 different genres, over 10 years.

Kingi is well-known for his acting roles in Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Pa Boys, Mt Zion and The Kick, as well as his nomination for an APRA Silver Scroll last year.

Kingi has earnt himself Vodafone Music Awards for Best NZ Soul Artist and Best Māori Artist.

Before his creative journey as an artist, Kingi was a dive instructor.

"It's one of my happy places," he told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp last night, explaining that under water is where he finds peace.

Kingi's music journey began in a converted tool shed but says his music means nothing without his tamariki.

"My wife is my backbone," he said.

"When I write my songs as well, I think a lot of inspiration comes from what they do in their lives and what we do together.