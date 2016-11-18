NZ Music Awards drop urban category after racism allegations

The Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards has dropped a category over racism allegations.

The Best Urban/Hip Hop Album category has been dropped after the winner last year, singer-songwriter Aaradhna, refused the award, and said she felt it's a category for "brown artists".

"If I were to accept this as an artist, it wouldn't be fair because I am a singer, not a rapper," she said on the night.

There will be two new categories instead; soul/RnB and hip hop.

There will also no longer be separate awards for best male and best female artists, rather just one Best Solo Artist award.