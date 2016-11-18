NZ Music Awards drop urban category after racism allegations

Source:NZN
The Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards has dropped a category over racism allegations.
The Best Urban/Hip Hop Album category has been dropped after the winner last year, singer-songwriter Aaradhna, refused the award, and said she felt it's a category for "brown artists".
"If I were to accept this as an artist, it wouldn't be fair because I am a singer, not a rapper," she said on the night.
There will be two new categories instead; soul/RnB and hip hop.
There will also no longer be separate awards for best male and best female artists, rather just one Best Solo Artist award.
The awards will take place in Auckland in November.
