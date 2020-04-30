NZ International Film Festival moves online due to Covid-19 restrictions

The New Zealand International Film Festival is taking its showcase online for the very first time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the Silver Lake featured in the NZIFF 2019 programme Source: NZIFF

An annual film festival, the NZIFF is usually held in cinemas across the country in art house style, featuring films made locally and internationally.

Organisers announced today it will be presenting its 2020 programme online. The festival was due to start showing films on 24 July, running through until 2 August.

With Covid-19 restrictions in place and likely to continue for some months, NZIFF said it is unable to confidently present the 2020 programme as originally planned in cinemas across the country.

New Zealand Film Festival Trust chair Catherine Fitzgerald says it's about adapting and finding a creative solution for 2020.

“The shared experience of cinema and the power of storytelling to bring communities together has always been our driving force. With the current, and evolving situation, we believe in the value and importance of cinema now more than ever.

“We cannot do without the Film Festival in July and so we are excited to be able to upgrade our online platform to ensure we can bring the best of new cinema to our audiences with new ways to share the experience and interact with the filmmakers and fellow audience members.”