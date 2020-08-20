TODAY |

NZ on hunt for make-up sensation in new TVNZ reality show

Source:  1 NEWS

The rise of online influencers and YouTube tutorials has turned many amateur bedroom make-up artists into bona fide superstars.

The reality competition is on the hunt for New Zealand's next make-up sensation.

Now, New Zealand is on the hunt for its next make-up sensation thanks to Glow Up, a new reality competition on TVNZ OnDemand.

The show’s mentors say that while make-up can result in physical transformations, what can also often come is an increased sense of self-awareness and self-confidence.

Watch Seven Sharp’s Laura Daniel get a socially distanced makeover in the video above.

