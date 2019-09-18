NZ film industry left in lurch as film productions around country, including Lord of the Rings, halt

Hundreds of contractors working in New Zealand’s film industry are expected to lose work as the economic fallout from coronavirus continues.

A number of international productions around the country are hitting pause, with widespread job losses expected.

Filming has been suspended for two television shows already - Amazon’s Lord of the Rings and Warner Brothers' Sweet Tooth - both of which are being filmed in Auckland.

The US movie Beast is also on hold.

It comes as hundreds of events and gatherings around the country have been put on hold, or cancelled entirely.

Jacinda Ardern today announced gatherings of 500 or more people should be cancelled.

It includes all non-essential events such as festivals, fairs, sporting games and religious and cultural events.