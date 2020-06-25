TODAY |

NZ On Air 'deeply disturbed' after convicted paedophile worked on children's show What Now

NZ On Air says it is "deeply disturbed" by the revelation that a convicted sex offender worked on the popular children's television show What Now.

The NZ on Air logo. Source: NZ on Air

By Eleisha Foon of rnz.co.nz

In a statement, NZ On Air confirmed a man who was a convicted paedophile was hired to work as a freelance cameraman on What Now in 2018 and again in 2019.

A NZ On Air spokesperson said Whitebait Media, which produces What Now, "vetted presenters, as the people who had the closest contact with children, but not the crew".

NZ On Air said Whitebait Media had "assured [NZ On Air] that they now routinely police vet all crew."

"We have only been made aware of this issue this week but believe the right action was taken by Whitebait Media in increasing police vetting. We think this should be an industry standard for sets where children are present and have raised it immediately with Screensafe."

Whitebait Media has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The Ministry of Education's deputy secretary of sector enablement and support, Katrina Casey said, "The production company provided us with the names of schools where filming took place in 2018. We have contacted all but one of the schools and they had no concerns.

"Any school that has concerns about this person should notify police."

The company is owned by TV presenter Jason Gunn and his wife Janine Morrell-Gunn, and receives more than $3 million each year in NZ On Air funding.

What Now screens on TVNZ 2.

