TODAY |

Are nursery rhymes as innocent as they seem?

Source:  1 NEWS

The plague, murder, tax and treason. Little did we know, we've been singing our children to sleep with these terrible topics for centuries.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Little did we know, we've been lulling our little ones to sleep with unsavoury topics for centuries. Source: Seven Sharp

One American performer's going viral on Tik Tok under #ChildhoodRuined, after digging into the origins of some of our best-loved nursery rhymes.

And it turns out they're pretty grim reading.

If the theories are true, then Ring a Ring o Rosie's is really about the plague and The Muffin Man tells the tale of Britain's first serial killer the Drury Lane Dicer.

Jack and Jill? They'd be King Louis the Sixteenth and Marie Antoinette. Just as Louis lost his head, Jack lost his crown.

Te Karere Scarborough from The Parenting Place says despite the possibly sinister undertones, nursery rhymes can be valuable to kids.

File image: Young girl singing. Source: istock.com

"It actually helps them to learn language," he told Seven Sharp tonight.

"It helps them with language structure and how to use sentences properly and that's really important."

Historically he says nursery rhymes have helped to keep old tales and traditions alive.

"I think it's a great strategy to attach learning to things we know," Scarborough said.

However, he warned against teaching children tunes with racist and sexist undertones which have been passed down.

Scarborough says families can also create their own nursery rhymes for kids to pass down their own history.

Entertainment
Music
Education
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:10
Ex-Warriors star Konrad Hurrell knocked out in on-field clash
2
Brisbane, Gold Coast to go into Covid-19 lockdown
3
Struggle installing mandatory seatbelts end motorhome dream for many
4
Heavy swells to have worst impacts between now and tomorrow morning
5
Orewa woman waits nearly six months for couch to be delivered
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Chinese embassy dismisses claims spies infiltrating NZ universities

Cardi B reveals baby bump during BET Awards performance

Chinese Communist Party spies infiltrating NZ universities, lecturers suspect

Schools still dealing with more than 500 leak-prone buildings