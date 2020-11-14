TODAY |

Number one albums in UK across five decades leaves Kylie Minogue 'lost for words'

Source:  1 NEWS

Kylie Minogue has become the first female artist to have a number one album in Britain in five separate decades

The pop singer's latest album's just reached number one in the UK, meaning she's had an album at the top of the British charts across five consecutive decades. Source: 1 NEWS

Her latest work, Disco, recorded at home during lockdown, is her 15th studio album topping the UK charts with 55,000 sales in the opening week.

"I don't know what to say I'm lost for words," she said of the feat.

After making her name in the Australian soap opera Neighbours, Minogue burst onto the music scene in the late 1980s.

In the 1990s, Minogue's greatest hits topped the UK charts and then in 2001, her album Fever with tracks like 'Love at First Sight' and 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' also went to number one.

In 2010, she was back at the top with album, Aphrodite, that included hit 'All The Lovers.'

"I love what I do, I think there's always new songs to be written, there's always new experiences to be had. You know I've had such good fortune, my audience - they have stuck with me," the singer said.

Entertainment
Music
UK and Europe
