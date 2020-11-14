Number one albums in UK across five decades leaves Kylie Minogue 'lost for words'

Kylie Minogue has become the first female artist to have a number one album in Britain in five separate decades

Her latest work, Disco, recorded at home during lockdown, is her 15th studio album topping the UK charts with 55,000 sales in the opening week.

"I don't know what to say I'm lost for words," she said of the feat.

After making her name in the Australian soap opera Neighbours, Minogue burst onto the music scene in the late 1980s.

In the 1990s, Minogue's greatest hits topped the UK charts and then in 2001, her album Fever with tracks like 'Love at First Sight' and 'Can't Get You Out of My Head' also went to number one.

In 2010, she was back at the top with album, Aphrodite, that included hit 'All The Lovers.'