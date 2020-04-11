What Now not airing live for first time in 39 years

Iconic children's television show What Now will not be going live for the first time in 39 years.

What Now presenter Stella Maris. Source: TVNZ

Kiwi kids and their families will see TVNZ 2's What Now won't have as much of its usual crazy shenanigans when they tune in this morning after presenters were forced to film a two-hour show from the comfort of their homes, Whitebait Media said in a statement.

The show has been pre-recorded and delivered by the production team in isolation.

"It was really important to us that we normalised things as much as possible for the kids,” What Now producer Jo Eade said.

"By having our wonderful presenters in their own bubbles, it shows the kids that we are all in this together. We can still have fun and do challenges that they themselves can try at home with their whānau."

The shows consist of content filmed from the presenters' homes, footage from before lockdown, as well as new content being sent in by kids and families from their bubbles.

"Every show we strive to bring the show right into the tamariki’s home and what better way to do it than be at home ourselves?" presenter Chris Kirk said.

"We've managed to adapt the show by replacing games we'd usually play with challenges where we take on each other, as well as making them interactive for everyone at home."

What Now presenter Chris Kirk. Source: TVNZ

Presenter Erin Wells said working mainly online "feels like we are more connected to our audience than ever" as they get to watch the show at the same time as their viewers.

"For the first time ever, we get to watch the show at the same time as our viewers! This means we are having the same experience and can even chat about the show on our House of Funge chat page."

What Now presenter Stella Wells. Source: 1 NEWS

The presenters have also recently started calling some lucky viewers on their birthday, Ms Wells said.

"It means a lot to know we might make their birthday in their bubble that little bit more special."