'Not your average honeymoon' - McCaws celebrate marriage with 20km run

It seems Richie McCaw and his new wife Gemma aren't using their honeymoon as a chance to lie on the beach or go to exotic overseas destinations.

Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn on honeymoon Source: Instagram: Gemma Flynn

Instead, the ultra-sporty pair are using the time off as an opportunity to keep fit.

Gemma posted a photo of the pair up a hill following a 20km run.

"Not your average honeymoon kicking off with a 20km run but I wouldn't change a thing," she wrote.

Comments suggest they are at Big Hill Track in Arrowtown, near Queenstown.