'Not your average honeymoon' - McCaws celebrate marriage with 20km run

Source:
It seems Richie McCaw and his new wife Gemma aren't using their honeymoon as a chance to lie on the beach or go to exotic overseas destinations.
Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn on honeymoon
Source: Instagram: Gemma Flynn
Instead, the ultra-sporty pair are using the time off as an opportunity to keep fit.
Gemma posted a photo of the pair up a hill following a 20km run.
"Not your average honeymoon kicking off with a 20km run but I wouldn't change a thing," she wrote.
Comments suggest they are at Big Hill Track in Arrowtown, near Queenstown.
The pair got married in Wanaka last week.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news