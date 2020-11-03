'Not something I dreamt about' – Ashley Bloomfield nominated for TV personality of the year

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield was humble when asked about being nominated for TV personality of the year this afternoon.

His appearance at the Ministry of Health's 1pm Covid-19 briefings have been must-watch TV during the pandemic.

Bloomfield is nominated against other high-profile celebrities like Hilary Barry, Patrick Gower and Wendy Petrie.

"It’s not something I dreamt about in my childhood, or my adulthood for that matter" he said at today's 1pm briefing.

However, he did add that he is "humbled" by the nomination.

Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Source: Getty

List of finalists:

Wendy Petrie – 1 NEWS (TVNZ 1)

Hilary Barry – Seven Sharp (TVNZ 1)

Dr Ashley Bloomfield – COVID-19 daily updates

Aziz Al-Sa’afin – The AM Show (Three)

Kimberley Crossman – The Project (Three) / Golden Boy (Three) / Survive the 80s (TVNZ OnDemand)

Jayden Daniels – Shortland Street (TVNZ 2) / Head High (Three)

Patrick Gower – Newshub National Correspondent / The Project / Patrick Gower: On Weed (Three)

Kanoa Lloyd – The Project (Three),

Tova O’Brien – Newshub (Three),