'Not for this family' - Actress Evangeline Lilly refusing to practice social distancing

Evangeline Lilly is refusing to practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic, as she doesn't want to give up her "freedom".

Evangeline Lilly Source: Bang Showbiz

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' actress has revealed she is not staying at home during the outbreak of the respiratory illness - which is also known as Covid-19 - despite advice from health officials who are urging people to stay away from social gatherings and avoid leaving the house unless absolutely necessary.

Evangeline spoke about her position on the advice when she posted on Instagram to reveal she had taken her children - son Kahekili, eight, and a second son, four, whose name is not known to the public - to "gymnastics camp".

When one fan questioned whether she was under "corona house arrest", Evangeline replied: "Not for this family."

And when another pointed out that social distancing can help save the lives of those who are immunocompromised, the 40-year-old actress revealed she is currently living with her father, who has stage four leukaemia, as well as being immunocompromised herself.

She added: "I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four lukemia. I am also immune compromised at the moment. I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect. EL (sic)"

The 'Lost' star then responded to the same fan again, and said she feels "unnerved" by the government trying to keep her in her home.

She wrote: "It seems we have similar views and probably would have a lot we agree upon if we could sit, face-to-face, to discuss it. I bet we would completely agree on what we want and what we are trying to avoid, and then would challenge each other thoughtfully about how to achieve that. I'm having those conversations daily with people in my inner circle and am always considering and reconsidering my position.

"Where we are right now feels a lot too close to Marshall Law for my comfort already, all in the name of a respiratory flu. It's unnerving. I appreciate your engagement and the meaningful discourse. Let's be vigilant right now. And kind.