'Not everyone in NZ likes me' – Ed Sheeran addresses controversial Dunedin mural of himself costing ratepayers

Source:

Seven Sharp

Pop superstar Ed Sheeran has addressed the controversial mural of himself that is set to appear in Dunedin at the expense of the city's ratepayers.

Sheeran caught up with TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp to discuss his feelings on the mural.
Source: Seven Sharp

Sheeran appeared on TVNZ1's Seven Sharp tonight where he discussed a decision by an organisation funded by Dunedin ratepayers to spend more than $8000 on a mural of himself.

The English star is going to be playing three concerts in the southern city, and the group wants to immortalise his visit with a giant image.

"I saw they're doing some sort of mural and it's pissing people off," Sheeran said. "It's up to them, I'm sure if it was my hometown and I had someone coming that I like I might do the same."

Seven Sharp will air Anika Moa's full interview with Ed Sheeran on Monday at 7pm on TVNZ1

The British singer could see why the mural might irk some people.

"I'm sure not everyone in New Zealand likes me so of course some people are going to be like 'that's a bad idea'," he said.

Sheeran isn't letting it get him down though.

"The older I get the less I care about people's opinions, I never meet these people and when I do they're always super polite and nice."

Earlier today TVNZ1's Breakfast co-host Hayley Holt joined those unhappy with the proposed mural.

Hayley took aim at the English pop star – and didn't miss.
Source: Breakfast

"Ed Sheeran seems like a lovely person, but he's so boring," she said.

"He just tries to suck up to us by wearing All Blacks shirts, and now we're sucking up to him by putting up a giant picture of his mug."

Co-host Jack Tame was quick to distance himself from Hayley's comments.

"You don't know what you've done. You've upset the Ed Sheeran people."

Newsreader Jenny Suo doubted the mural would do much for tourism in Dunedin, before Hayley piped in once again.

"He ruined Games of Thrones."

