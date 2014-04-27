TODAY |

Noel Gallagher blasts brother Liam for sending threatening message about his wife

Bang Showbiz
Noel Gallagher has accused his estranged brother Liam Gallagher of sending a threatening message about his wife Sara Macdonald in response to her branding the singer a "fat t**t".

Posting on Twitter, Noel shared a screen-shot of a WhatsApp exchange between Liam and the guitarist's 19-year-old daughter Anais in which Liam tells his niece to tell her stepmother to be "very careful" after she mocked the Oasis frontman ahead of his performance at the Glastonbury Festival on Saturday night.

Liam's alleged text message came after Sara made a now-deleted post on Instagram about whether she'd be watching her brother-in-law's set which read: "Think I'm going to swerve that.

"The fat t**t doing his tribute act balancing a tambourine on his head is going to look pretty dated after Stormzy."

Noel, 52, has now responded to Liam, 46, condemning his behaviour and mocking his latest single 'Shockwave', branding it "S**twave.

The lengthy comment written on Noel's Notes smartphone app and posted to his Twitter as a screenshot read: "So you're sending threatening messages via my teenage daughter now are you? You always were good at intimidating women though, eh?

"What you planning on doing anyway? Grabbing my wife by the throat to show her who's boss ... or maybe trying to waddle through our double gates and performing "S**twave" in the communal garden or daubing your w**k lyrics on the toilet walls?

"If I wake up to find one of the kids gerbils upside down on the cheese board with a knife in it I'll sure to inform the local care in the community officer.

"And don't try and kidnap the cat either we've just employed Ross Kemp as his close protection officer.

"Enjoy the summer big t*ts. Catch up soon."

Noel and Liam have not spoken since the guitarist quit Oasis in 2009 following a massive backstage row before a headline festival appearance in Paris which ended with Liam swinging a guitar at his older brother's head "like an axe".

Liam has blamed Noel's wife Sara for contributing to the break-up of the Wonderwall hitmakers and has branded her "a witch", "proper dark" and accused her of having a "screw loose", as well as comparing her and his brother of being like mass murderers Fred and Rose West.

Brothers and former Oasis band mates Noel and Liam Gallagher
