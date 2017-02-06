 

'No refugees, America first, Australia sucks' – Trump's phone call with Turnbull becomes butt of SNL joke

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's now infamous phone call with US President Donald Trump has become the topic of a Saturday Night Live skit.

In the gag Alec Baldwin, well known for his Donald Trump impersonations, again took on the role to poke fun at Mr Trump and Mr Turnbull's conflict about a refugee agreement.

"No refugees, America First, Australia sucks, your reef is failing, prepare to go to war," he said pretending to be on the phone with Mr Turnbull.

President Trump is known for hitting back at the comedy show on Twitter, but has yet to respond to this latest gag.

