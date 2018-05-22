'No one will see your yellow skin in that jacket' – Toni Street recounts how her daughters reacted to her severe illness

Toni Street's recent battle with illness has caused confusion among her two young daughters, the popular radio host revealed on her show this morning.

The Hits morning host has only just returned to her show after suffering acute liver failure due to a severe reaction to antibiotics. The condition meant she was house-bound for five weeks, only leaving to visit the hospital for treatment.

It also left her her with jaundice, meaning she had yellow skin and eyes, which puzzled her daughters Juliette and Mackenzie.

However, she did recount a story about the one time she left the house and the funny exchange she had with three-year-old Mackenzie.

"Little MacKenzie, who is three, looked up at me and asked, 'are you coming with us, mama?'

"She then looked me up and down and then said, 'no one will see your yellow skin in that big jacket,'" Street said as her co-hosts laughed.

Street also revealed that her other daughter Juliette also asked her during the illness: "You don’t get out much these days do you?"

Street is expecting a third child via surrogate in August.