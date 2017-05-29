'No one else will understand what the heat and paranoia was like' - latest Survivor NZ contestant sent packing

Izzy is the latest Survivor New Zealand contestant to pack her bags, after losing a challenge to stack balanced dishes.

She is the fifth person eliminated, but had a positive outlook on her 14 days in the competition in Nicaragua.

"Obviously it sucks losing, but I really appreciate the time I've had at Survivor," she said.

"I've learnt so much, I’ve met so many wonderful people, I've changed a lot, and I feel like I'm stronger after being here."

The 30-year-old oil rig steward from Auckland said her time on Survivor New Zealand was "hard".

"It was different. It's suffocating heat. The paranoia, everything combined, no one else will actually understand what that's like."

She said the game of Survivor largely came down to luck.

"Things can just change. You've got to be flexible and constantly think about your next move."

The scramble now begins for the remaining Survivor New Zealand contestants, as Georgia awaits her next competitor on Redemption Island.

