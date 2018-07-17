'No morality' - opinion divided after swimsuit model breastfeeds her baby while walking down runway

There's been mixed reaction to a swimsuit model who breastfed her baby while walking down the runway in Miami, Florida on the weekend.

Mara Martin was one of the finalists taking part in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swim Search show for Miami Swim Week.

The model confidently strode down the runway wearing a huge smile as she breastfed her five-month-old daughter Aria while the crowd cheered her on.

However, reaction was divided on social media, with some taking objection to her act on an Instagram post made by Martin.

"Displays of no morality, no values and no privacy will always be a headline. You use the loo everyday too and we don't want to see that on the catwalk," one user wrote.

Others posted their support for the new mum on the post.

"It was so beautiful to see that!" read one supporter's reply.

Martin says she hopes it will help normalise a natural act which has attracted worldwide controversy.