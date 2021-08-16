No holds barred radio slot dominates Gore's airwaves

In most parts of the country, the radio waves are dominated by shock jocks and threesomes with first names.
Not so on Cave FM in Gore, where a slot called the Grumpy Old Men is a powerful source of news and current affairs for the locals.
And unlike the other radio stations, the weekly slot has no rules whatsoever.
Grumpy Old Men was started by an idea from that Paul McPhail had, The Caveman explained to Seven Sharp.
“He came up with the idea of 'why don't we get a group of blokes to sit round and talk about things that piss us off?' and let people text in."
He said they're not just a hit with locals, either - they also have listeners from overseas, including the Russian Federation, "and we didn't know how it was going to go".
"We have opinions about everything. We don't pretend to be experts."
"It's amazing how many people come up to you on the street and say that they like it and you think, we didn't even think they were listening," Paul added.
Paul said the Southland District Council is also among their frequent listeners.
"They sort of take things on board so we can say things that the public wanna say through this forum and it gets out around the radio."
"We don't always agree but we're all good mates most of the time and we have a lot of fun and I think that's what radio should be about, entertaining people and putting a smile on their face," The Caveman said.