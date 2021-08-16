No holds barred radio slot dominates Gore's airwaves

“He came up with the idea of 'why don't we get a group of blokes to sit round and talk about things that piss us off?' and let people text in."



He said they're not just a hit with locals, either - they also have listeners from overseas, including the Russian Federation, "and we didn't know how it was going to go".



"We have opinions about everything. We don't pretend to be experts."



"It's amazing how many people come up to you on the street and say that they like it and you think, we didn't even think they were listening," Paul added.



Paul said the Southland District Council is also among their frequent listeners.



"They sort of take things on board so we can say things that the public wanna say through this forum and it gets out around the radio."