Nineties rock legends Green Day, Weezer confirm NZ shows for later this year

Source:  1 NEWS

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer - three bands that have been scoring hits since the 1990s - confirmed overnight that they will be visiting New Zealand later this year for a joint down under tour. 

The trio each tweeted the Australian and New Zealand flags Wednesday afternoon, followed by a tweet on The Hella Mega Tour Twitter account. 

The three bands had already planned to perform together throughout America and Europe, with the tour set to begin in June.

The New Zealand leg of the tour will begin with a show at Dunedin's Forsyth Barr Stadium on November 20, followed by Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland on November 22. 

Tickets for the Hella Mega Tour will go on sale next Friday at 11am, with Vodafone customers able to secure presale tickets beginning at 10am on Tuesday on Ticketmaster. 

Kiwi band The Beths will open for the three bands during the New Zealand dates. 

