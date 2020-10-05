Nine Māori and Pasifika dancers feature in Rihanna's fashion show

Nine dancers of Māori and Pasifika descent have featured in Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 fashion show.

Rihanna and the crew for Savage x Fenty Vol. 2 Source: 1 NEWS

The show celebrates the singer’s popular lingerie line and has been praised for representing diversity in the ethnicities and sizes of its models.

Award-winning NZ-Samoan artist Parris Goebel choreographed this and last year’s shows.

Goebel has previously worked with stars such as Jennifer Lopez, Nicki Minaj and Justin Bieber.

Goebel was nominated this year for an Emmy for Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming, for her work on last year’s show.

She said in an Instagram post that “There isn’t a single moment I take for granted and at the end of the day I’m just a girl from little ol New Zealand now standing next to her biggest inspiration.”