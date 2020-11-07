Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor calls band's induction into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 'strange,' 'surreal'

Today, a day before the Nine Inch Nails' induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the band held a virtual Q&A session with fans.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Moderator David Farrier asked Reznor how he felt when he first learned that his band would be inducted.

"It was strange. It was unexpected and it was a bit surreal. And I think over the years my thoughts on awards and accolades have shifted a bit. You know I've been on the extreme cynical side. Really what it comes down to is you know an award is valued, has as much merit as the entity that's giving it to you."

The band's drummer Chris Vrenna said it was "really special," acknowledging, "Maybe we're just getting old, but that thing actually of being able to say it's OK to enjoy something that I accomplished is not a bad thing."

Reznor said that as he he came to appreciate the band's upcoming induction tomorrow he realised that it was more about the life's work of the band and an opportunity to acknowledge the people involved.

"I'd like to say talent was involved but a lot if it also was luck and guidance and input and teamwork and camaraderie."

The 2020 Rock Hall induction ceremony was supposed to take place in Cleveland in May, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Rock Hall will instead air an HBO special in honour of the eight inductees tomorrow.

"I was really looking forward to the show, not so much to play, but just be around the collective gang and take a minute where hopefully we could all kinda say we did something good allow ourselves to feel OK about it for a minute and with Covid we lost that opportunity and that show that's gonna be on tomorrow won't make up for that experience so I thought you know in a lesser way let's get everyone together in some form and just have a chance to say hi and talk about it."