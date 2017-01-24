Nigel Latta to front innovative series looking at New Zealanders and their relationship with money

New Zealand's best known psychologist will investigate the relationship Kiwis have with money in a new TVNZ series called Mind Over Money with Nigel Latta.

The six-episode show will seek to challenge the assumptions we make about our behaviour with money and explores our spending, splurging and saving habits.

The show is produced by Ruckus Media, in partnership with TVNZ and Kiwibank.

"Our viewers are constantly intrigued with 'why we do the things we do' stories so we added a subject common to us all – money – and set Nigel Latta and his team at Ruckus to the task of finding answers in his own inimitable left field style," says TVNZ Director of Content Jeff Latch.

"Mind Over Money is the entertaining and enlightening result. It's been wonderfully rich pickings because we're using our stone age brains which were never designed to deal with complex abstract decisions about money. Is it any wonder it can go pear-shaped for so many of us."