Nicole Kidman signs deal with Amazon to make TV and movies

Amazon Studios says it's signed a deal with Nicole Kidman and her production company for TV and movie projects.

Nicole Kidman Source: Bang Showbiz

Under the "first-look" deal, Amazon and Kidman's Blossom Films will develop original series for Amazon Prime Video and big-screen films.

In a statement, Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke called Kidman "a force of nature" as an actress and a producer.

Blossom Films, founded by Kidman and Per Saari, produced the Emmy-winning series "Big Little Lies" for HBO.

Amazon is striking deals with other prominent Hollywood figures, including "Get Out" filmmaker Jordan Peele.