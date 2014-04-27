Nicki Minaj's father killed by hit-and-run driver in US

The 64-year-old father of rapper Nicki Minaj has died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in New York, police said.

Nicki Minaj Source: Associated Press

Robert Maraj was walking along a road in Mineola on Long Island at 6.15pm Friday (Saturday afternoon NZT) when he was hit by a car that kept going, Nassau County police said. Maraj was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead the next day.

Police are asking any witnesses to the fatal crash to come forward.