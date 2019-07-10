TODAY |

Nicki Minaj pulls out of Saudi Arabia concert

Associated Press
Nicki Minaj is pulling out of a concert in Saudi Arabia because she says she wants to show support for women's rights, gay rights and freedom of expression.

"After careful reflection I have decided to no longer move forward with my scheduled concert at Jeddah World Fest.

"While I want nothing more than to bring my show to fans in Saudi Arabia, after better educating myself on the issues, I believe it is important for me to make clear my support for the rights of women, the LGBTQ community and freedom of expression," Minaj said in a statement today to The Associated Press.

Minaj was originally scheduled to headline the concert on July 18. The Human Rights Foundation issued a statement last week, calling for Minaj and other performers to pull out of the show.

In Saudi Arabia, gender segregation between single men and women is still enforced in many restaurants, coffee shops, public schools and universities, but other rules have loosened with women now allowed to drive and attend events in sports stadiums.

Jeddah World Fest, which in line with Saudi laws, is alcohol and drug-free, is open to people 16 and older and will take place at the King Abdullah Sports Stadium in the Red Sea city.

Other performers include former One Direction member Liam Payne and DJ-producer Steve Aoki.

Saudi organisers said the concert will be broadcast globally. The kingdom is also promising quick electronic visas for international visitors who want to attend.

Over the past several months, the kingdom has seen performances by Mariah Carey, Enrique Iglesias, the Black Eyed Peas, Sean Paul, David Guetta and Tiesto. That's a stark change from when Saudi morality police would raid establishments that played loud music.

FILE - This Nov. 6, 2017 file photo shows Nicki Minaj at the 14th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Gala in New York. Minaj is pulling out a concert in Saudi Arabia because she says she wants to show support for womenâs rights, gay rights and freedom of expression. She was originally scheduled to headline the concert on July 18, 2019. The Human Rights Foundation issued a statement last week, calling for Minaj and other performers to pull out of the show. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
