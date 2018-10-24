 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Nicki Minaj is being sued by Tracy Chapman for copyright

Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Music

Rapper Nicki Minaj is being sued for sampling a Tracy Chapman song without permission.

Chapman filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in a Los Angeles federal court. The Grammy-winning singer says Minaj’s unreleased track “Sorry” incorporates the lyrics and vocal melody from her 1988 single “Baby Can I Hold You.”

The lawsuit states the “Fast Car” singer repeatedly denied multiple requests to sample her song for Minaj’s fourth album “Queen.”

Minaj’s representatives did not respond to emails seeking comment.

“Sorry” was not included on Minaj’s album but Chapman alleges the rapper gave it to a popular New York disc jockey who played the song on the radio and posted it to his social media accounts in August.

Chapman is suing for unspecified damages and wants to prevent Minaj from releasing “Sorry” commercially.

Rapper Nicki Minaj is being sued for sampling a Tracy Chapman song.
Rapper Nicki Minaj is being sued for sampling a Tracy Chapman song. Source: Associated Press
Topics
Entertainment
Music
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:56
The pregnant royal cut a dashing figure in her Safiyaa dress, 1 NEWS’ Nicole Bremner says.
Glamorous Meghan Markle shows off her baby bump in 'Fiji blue' gown during state reception
2
Meghan was to spend 15 minutes at the Suva Municipal Market, but left after six minutes.
Watch: Meghan Markle's Fiji market visit cut short due to 'crowd management issues'
3
A 30-year-old man has been arrested and charged with failure to stop and ascertain injury.
Man charged after 14-year-old girl killed in hit and run in Oamaru
4
Marae’s Hikurangi Jackson asked Aucklanders how they feel about the term Pākehā.
Are you okay with someone calling you Pākehā?
5
Police believe the man in this CCTV footage can help with inquiries, after the victim was injured in her own home.
Auckland woman, 84, subject to 'appalling' home invasion that left her crawling on the ground for help
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

US rapper Eminem's one-off Wellington show sold out in less than an hour
FILE -In this Jan. 17, 2016 file photo, Amy Schumer arrives at the 21st annual Critics' Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. During the Grammy nominations, announced Tuesday, Dec. 6, the comedian-actress was nominated for best spoken word album and comedy album. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Actress and comedian Amy Schumer announces pregnancy
00:28
Scott Hildebrand was attempting to hitch a ride to Byron Bay when he encountered the Hollywood actor.

Hitchhiker receives lift from Thor star Chris Hemsworth while hiking in Australia
Post Malone poses with the award for song of the year for "Rockstar" in the press room at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Post Malone announces one-off New Zealand show