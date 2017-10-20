Nick 'Honey Badger' Cummins to be Australia's next Bachelor - report

Former Wallabies winger Nick "the Honey Badger" Cummins is in talks to become Australia's next Bachelor, according to reports.

After the success of actress Sophie Monk on the Bachelorette last year, the show's producers are eager to continue the formula of a celebrity contestant.

According to Sydney's Daily Telegraph and Australia's Woman's Day, the 30-year old is being heavily linked with the role now that he's finished playing.

"He's going to be great for the franchise," a source told Woman's Day.

"Funny, witty, with a huge cult following. This is a stroke of genius for the network."