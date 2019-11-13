New Zealand singer Benee to perform on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Kiwi musician Benee is set to perform on Jimmy Fallon's late night talk show in the United States.

Source: 1 NEWS

Due to Covid-19 social distancing restrictions in the US, Jimmy Fallon has been airing his popular talk show The Tonight Show from home, calling it the 'At Home' edition.

Benee will appear as the show's musical guest remotely alongside US singer Gus Dapperton, who features on her song Supalonely.

The singer shared the news to her fans on Instagram today.

"It feels very weird posting anything other than my support for BLACK LIVES MATTER right now but this is a big moment for me that I have to acknowledge.

"Thank you all for your support & please continue to speak out against injustice and call out racism whenever you encounter it. Thank you @jimmyfallon for having us."

READ MORE From SoundCloud to the world stage, Auckland singer Benee still soaking it all in

The episode will also feature remote appearances by John Oliver and Spike Lee, according to an NBC press release.