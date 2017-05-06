New Zealand popstar Lorde's parents tie the knot

Lorde's parents have married on an Auckland beach.

The happy couple celebrated with glasses of champagne after tying the knot. Source: Twitter/Sonya Yelich

Lorde, whose real name is Ella Yelich-O'Connor, tweeted in 2014 that her parents had become engaged after almost 30 years together.

Her father Vic O'Connor, an engineer, proposed to her mother Sonja Yelich, a poet, at Niagara Falls. The couple have four children.

Today Sonja Yelich tweeted "today at 10am we got married".

She has released pictures showing the couple holding hands and kissing on a beach, champagne glasses in hand. They are both wearing black suits, white tops and sunglasses.

Lorde has been in New Zealand this week for the graduation of her sister Jerry Yelich-O'Connor.

On Wednesday night Sonja Yelich posted a video of Lorde lifting up Jerry in graduation robes in front of the Albert Park fountain in Auckland.

During the visit Lorde also opened up about her life of superstardom, in a revealing interview with Toni Street on TVNZ's Seven Sharp.