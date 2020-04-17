TODAY |

New Zealand lockdown's queen of 'mum dancing' crowned on Seven Sharp

Last week, New Zealand's dancing dads wowed the country with their fancy footwork on Seven Sharp. This week, it was mum's turn.

After the programme crowned the top dad dancer last week, the nation’s mothers really stepped up. Source: Seven Sharp

Hundreds of entertaining amateurs sent through their clips to be judged by reporter Laura Daniel, who spent the week sifting through the footage.

Choreography and production value was top notch, with multi-tasking featuring as mums mixed housework with their moves.

New Zealand's king of dancing dads crowned in style

Even Mama Daniel jumped in with her own performance - only to be eliminated (no nepotism here).

But only one mum could be crowned the Dancing Queen. 

Watch the video to see some of the glamorous mum moves and the mum who came out on top.

