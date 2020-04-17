New Zealand lockdown's queen of 'mum dancing' crowned on Seven Sharp

Last week, New Zealand's dancing dads wowed the country with their fancy footwork on Seven Sharp. This week, it was mum's turn.

Hundreds of entertaining amateurs sent through their clips to be judged by reporter Laura Daniel, who spent the week sifting through the footage.

Choreography and production value was top notch, with multi-tasking featuring as mums mixed housework with their moves.

Even Mama Daniel jumped in with her own performance - only to be eliminated (no nepotism here).

But only one mum could be crowned the Dancing Queen.