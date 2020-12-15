New York's famous NYE party to go ahead in Times Square without revellers

Gwen Stefani is set to perform at US network NBC's annual New Year's Eve special.

Times Square at dusk, with crowds and traffic passing through its billboards. Source: istock.com

The 51-year-old singer will be among the many big-name stars - including the likes of Chloe x Halle, Jason Derulo, Kylie Minogue, Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat - who will perform in Times Square in New York City, according to E! News.

Looking forward to the event, host Carson Daly said: "Nothing will make me happier than to have a front row seat to watch 2020 disappear and usher in the hope for brighter days in 2021.

"I'm excited to be with Amber [Ruffin] and tWitch live in Times Square to broadcast the iconic ball drop to millions of viewers on TV, but will miss the revellers who can't attend live. Our diverse music line-up offers something for everyone in your family. See you on NBC!"

This year's event will be different to previous versions due to the coronavirus pandemic.