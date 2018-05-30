New York Times: Roseanne Barr self destructs with racist tweet

Two months ago, Roseanne Barr was a star again.

Her sitcom “Roseanne” returned in March after a two-decade absence to enormous ratings on ABC. Network executives were celebrating their strategy of appealing to wider swaths of the country after Donald Trump’s surprising election win and the president himself called Barr to congratulate her on the show’s large audience.

But on Tuesday (today), that all came crashing down. ABC abruptly canceled “Roseanne” hours after Barr, the show’s star and co-creator, posted a racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, an African-American woman who was a senior adviser to Barack Obama throughout his presidency and considered one of his most influential aides. Barr wrote if the “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj.”

Barr later apologized, but it was too late. In announcing the show’s cancellation, ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said in a statement that “Roseanne’s Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values.”

The show had ended its successful comeback season last week and was expected to return in September for a 13-episode run. Robert A. Iger, chief executive of the Walt Disney Co.,

ABC’s corporate parent, shared Dungey’s statement on his own Twitter account, adding: “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing.”

The sudden cancellation of a hit show — it had the highest ratings of a new TV series in years — because of off-screen controversy was almost without precedent.

Roseanne Barr in a trailer for her revival 'Roseanne' show on ABC, before it was cancelled. Source: ABC

The show brought in an estimated $45 million of advertising revenue for ABC this year, and the network likely would have collected more than $60 million next season, according to Kantar Media.

The move was decided by top Disney and ABC executives, including Dungey, who was appointed to her role in February 2016, becoming the first black entertainment president of a major broadcast television network.

She had the backing of Ben Sherwood, the head of ABC’s television group, and Iger, who was involved in the process starting very early Tuesday, according to two Disney insiders who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe company matters.

Jarrett, who appeared at an MSNBC town hall about racism in America on Tuesday, said of Barr’s tweet, “We have to turn it into a teaching moment.”

“I’m fine,” she continued. “I’m worried about all the people out there who don’t have a circle of friends and followers who come right to their defense.”

It did not take long for ABC to move on. A repeat episode scheduled for Tuesday night was promptly replaced with a rerun of “The Middle.” The network also began the process of taking each episode of “Roseanne” off its website, and Hulu, which is partly owned by Disney, is also removing episodes from its service.

The timing of Barr’s outburst was terrible for ABC. She wrote the message just two weeks after the network made its pitch to advertisers about its coming fall lineup, with the hope of attracting up to $9 billion in advertising commitments by summer’s end.

She made it in response to a tweet suggesting that Jarrett may have had a role in helping Obama in a scheme Trump has branded “Spygate,” a debunked conspiracy theory involving an informant being planted in his campaign that the president has promoted in recent weeks.

Barr initially dismissed accusations that the comment was racist, defending it as “a joke.”

Earlier, Barr had an exchange with Chelsea Clinton after Barr erroneously referred to Clinton as “Chelsea Soros Clinton,” a reference to George Soros, the billionaire liberal donor who is often the focus of conservative critics. Donald Trump Jr. shared one of Barr’s posts in the exchange.

She later deleted the post about Jarrett. About a half-hour later, she offered an apology.

“I apologize to Valerie Jarrett and to all Americans,” she wrote. “I am truly sorry for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks. I should have known better. Forgive me - my joke was in bad taste.”

Barr also said she was “leaving Twitter.”

But Barr was already being disavowed by longtime colleagues and formerly supportive voices.

Shortly before the cancellation, Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer for the show, quit. Sara Gilbert, a co-star who played Roseanne’s daughter and was a driving force behind the series revival, said she was “disappointed in her actions to say the least.”

The agency ICM dropped Barr as a client, saying it was “distressed by the disgraceful and unacceptable tweet.”

Even Bill O’Reilly, the former Fox anchor who has been supportive of the show, called her tweet “vicious” and said the series “could not continue with the show without insulting millions of Americans.”

“Roseanne” will probably finish the 2017-18 television season as the No. 3 rated show, behind two NBC programs: “Sunday Night Football” and “This is Us.” More than 18 million people on average have watched “Roseanne” this season, according to Nielsen’s delayed viewing data.