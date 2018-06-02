New York Times: Andrea Constand says she forgives Bill Cosby but is proud of #MeToo movement

The woman whose accusations against Bill Cosby resulted in his conviction for sexual assault said she forgives him, but she predicted that her victory in court would help many other women avoid a similar ordeal.

Andrea Constand's accusations against disgraced comedian Bill Cosby resulted in his conviction for sexual assault. Source: Associated Press

"I forgave Bill Cosby for what he did to me," said the woman, Andrea Constand, in an interview with NBC that aired on "Dateline" yesterday evening.



"It’s been many, many years, and if I did not forgive him, I wouldn't have peace, and I sit here today, and I have my peace."

In her first interview since Cosby's conviction, Constand said she considered herself part of the #MeToo movement against sexual assault.



"I'm just proud of everything that has unfolded in the past couple of years, especially in the past year, because we will hold people accountable, we will teach consent," she told reporter Kate Snow.



"This is just getting started, so I'm glad to be a part of where it’s going in the future."

The programme, "Bringing Down Bill Cosby," also included interviews with four women — Heidi Thomas, Janice Baker-Kinney, Chelan Lasha and Lise-Lotte Lublin — who testified during Cosby's trial in April that he had also sexually assaulted them.

Lasha teared up as she recalled one of the most dramatic moments of the retrial.



During her highly emotional testimony, she confronted him: "Now you remember me, Mr. Cosby."