New Wellington music festival featuring all-female line-up wants to level gender representation

A new music festival is underway in Wellington and it's levelling out the gender playing field for performers.

Boh Runga and Foley are among those playing at the inaugural Peachy Keen festival. Source: 1 NEWS

The all-female line-up features some of the biggest names in Kiwi music, from Benee, Gin Wigmore, Ladi6, Foley to Boh Runga.

Peachy Keen is a festival run by women, showcasing women's music.

“We didn't sort of go in with this is a female-heavy line up cause it just kind of happened to be it cause the line-up stands by itself,” says organiser Amber Mossman.

“To be honest, I think it's great vibe that the women will all have as front people and just it’s a different kind of energy,” Boh Runga says.

With a small crowd of 4500 people, it's hoped everyone will feel welcome and safe.

“We really only have one other large festival and some people feel a little bit intimidated by that, so we've been trying to keep it chill. Everyone's calm," Mossman says.

"For example, our security aren’t dressed in high-vis. They’re there to host rather than police."

Female representation has been a focus at music festivals recently.

Singer Ria Hall called for women to be given headliner time slots at Homegrown. And, at Splore last weekend, every act over the three-day line up featured women or was gender-mixed.

“A lot of females get put on line-ups as a sort of, 'Oh we'll tick that gender box, we'll tick that diversity box'. And you'll notice on a lot of the big festivals, the ladies are down the bottom of the bill.

"And it's like, nah, lets pay them what they’re worth,” Mossman says.

