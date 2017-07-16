New trailer released for mind-bending Disney film A Wrinkle in Time

A colourful, mind-bending new trailer has been released for the upcoming Disney film A Wrinkle in Time which was partly shot in New Zealand.

Ava DuVernay says she wanted to direct an adaption of Madeleine L'Engle's fantasy classic "A Wrinkle in Time" because she saw herself in it.

Speaking in Anaheim today at the biannual Disney fan expo, D23, DuVernay was joined on stage by her film's cast, including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Chris Pine and newcomer Storm Reid, who plays the film's lead, Meg.

Winfrey, who was anointed a Disney Legend yesterday, cried out to the crowd of thousands that everybody gets a poster! Fans responded by chanting, "Oprah! Oprah!"

The fantasy epic was written by Oscar-winner Jennifer Lee, who wrote and co-directed "Frozen."