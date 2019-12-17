TODAY |

New trailer offers further tease of upcoming Top Gun sequel

Source:  Associated Press

The latest trailer for Top Gun: Maverick landed today.

The long-awaited follow up to Top Gun is set to hit theatres in June. Source: APTN

The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 original sees Tom Cruise return as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell - a daredevil test pilot brought back to train a new generation of young recruits for a daring mission.

Miles Teller stars as Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (call sign "Rooster") - the son of Maverick's late friend, Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose" - while Val Kilmer reprises his role as Vice Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. New cast members included Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly and Lewis Pullman.

Cruise says all the flying in the trailer is real and the movie is a love letter to aviation.

The new trailer features a host of high-wire action scenes, with egos flying as Cruise's Maverick butts heads with the cocky new recruits.

Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski. It is slated to hit theatres in June.

