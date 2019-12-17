New trailer offers further tease of upcoming Top Gun sequel

The latest trailer for Top Gun: Maverick landed today.
The long-awaited sequel to the 1986 original sees Tom Cruise return as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell - a daredevil test pilot brought back to train a new generation of young recruits for a daring mission.
Miles Teller stars as Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (call sign "Rooster") - the son of Maverick's late friend, Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka "Goose" - while Val Kilmer reprises his role as Vice Admiral Tom "Iceman" Kazansky. New cast members included Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly and Lewis Pullman.
The new trailer features a host of high-wire action scenes, with egos flying as Cruise's Maverick butts heads with the cocky new recruits.
Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski. It is slated to hit theatres in June.