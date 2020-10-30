New trailer for The Crown teases royal tour to NZ

Netflix has released the first full trailer for season four of its royal drama The Crown, which features a Kiwi flavour near the end.

This season focuses on the fraught relationship between the royal family and Princess Diana.

Emma Corrin plays the late princess, with Josh O’Connor starring as her husband Prince Charles.

The trailer briefly shows the couple watching a Māori cultural performance during their 1983 tour. It's unclear how large a part the tour will play in the new season.

It also features Corrin speaking as Princess Diana for the first time.