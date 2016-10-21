TODAY |

New Sex and the City series to feature three of original quartet

Source:  Associated Press

HBO Max has announced a new chapter to popular HBO series Sex and the City.

The ten-episode series begins production in late spring and will follow the friendship of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte now in their 50s. Source: 1 NEWS

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will reunite in And Just Like That from executive producer Michael Patrick King.

The new Max Original series is based on the book, Sex and the City, by Candice Bushnell and the original TV series created by Darren Star. The ten-episode series begins production in late spring and will follow the friendship of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte now in their 50s.

Kim Cattrall Source: Bang Showbiz

Besides King, Parker, Davis, and Nixon will serve as executive producers.

Entertainment
North America
Television
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:09
Watch as enraged Sydney man hurls McDonald's cash register after being told to scan Covid QR code
2
New Covid-19 variant found in Japan
3
Four cases of Covid-19 in NZ, all found at the border
4
Bodies of mother and girls aged 3, 5 and 7 found huddled in bathroom after fierce house fire
5
US House 'will proceed' to impeach Donald Trump with 'urgency' - Nancy Pelosi
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE

Republican senators urge Trump to resign; impeachment gains support

Possible Covid-19 exposure for lawmakers sheltering during Capitol Hill riot

Trump to visit US-Mexico border to laud wall

Squelched by Twitter, Donald Trump seeks new online megaphone