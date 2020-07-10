New Rolling Stones' song released, 46 years after it was recorded

Good news for Rolling Stones' fans tonight with the band releasing a new song, 46 years after they recorded it.

From left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones. Source: Associated Press

By Zion Dayal

The track called Scarlet was recorded in 1974 and features guest guitarist Jimmy Page, founder of Led Zeppelin.

In a statement this evening the Stones' Keith Richards said: "My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay.

"We weren't actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know just to get the feel for it, but it came out well, with a lineup like that, you know, we better use it."

It's one of three unheard tunes by the band as a part of their reissued version of the 1973 album, Goats Head Soup.