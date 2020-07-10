New Rolling Stones' song released, 46 years after it was recorded

Good news for Rolling Stones' fans tonight with the band releasing a new song, 46 years after they recorded it.
By Zion Dayal
The track called Scarlet was recorded in 1974 and features guest guitarist Jimmy Page, founder of Led Zeppelin.
In a statement this evening the Stones' Keith Richards said: "My recollection is we walked in at the end of a Zeppelin session. They were just leaving, and we were booked in next and I believe that Jimmy decided to stay.
"We weren't actually cutting it as a track, it was basically for a demo, a demonstration, you know just to get the feel for it, but it came out well, with a lineup like that, you know, we better use it."
It's one of three unheard tunes by the band as a part of their reissued version of the 1973 album, Goats Head Soup.
The remastered album will come as a box set with vinyl editions, 10 bonus tracks and alternative mixes.