Benee and Fat Freddy's Drop will headline a new one-day music festival at Auckland's Western Springs this summer.

Outerfields will be held over 12 hours on Saturday, March 6, and will also feature Aldous Harding, The Beths, Ladyhawke and Montell2099.

If the event is affected by Covid-19 restrictions, a postponement date has been set for December 4, 2021.