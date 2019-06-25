New music video for posthumous Prince album features previously unseen footage

A brand new music video for Prince's original recording of Manic Monday has been released by Warner Records.

The clip features never before seen archive footage of the singer, who died of an accidental overdose on April 21, 2016, aged 57.

The recently discovered 1984 footage features the late singer-songwriter and his then band, The Revolution, rehearsing their live show, as well as their dance routine for the When Doves Cry video.

Manic Monday features on new album Originals, which was released last week.

It contains tracks written and recorded by Prince but made famous by other artists, including Sheila E, Kenny Rogers and Apollonia 6.

Manic Monday was recorded by The Bangles, and the single and its accompanying album, Different Light, reached number two in both the US and the UK.