New music video for posthumous Prince album features previously unseen footage

Associated Press
A brand new music video for Prince's original recording of Manic Monday has been released by Warner Records.

The clip features never before seen archive footage of the singer, who died of an accidental overdose on April 21, 2016, aged 57.

The recently discovered 1984 footage features the late singer-songwriter and his then band, The Revolution, rehearsing their live show, as well as their dance routine for the When Doves Cry video.

Manic Monday features on new album Originals, which was released last week.

It contains tracks written and recorded by Prince but made famous by other artists, including Sheila E, Kenny Rogers and Apollonia 6.

Manic Monday was recorded by The Bangles, and the single and its accompanying album, Different Light, reached number two in both the US and the UK.

It was written by Prince in 1984, the year in which he also composed Nothing Compares 2 U. That single was originally recorded and released by Prince's side project, The Family, but became an international hit for Sinead O'Connor (now known as Shuhada' Davitt).

From new album Originals, never-before seen archive footage of the late star has been released. Source: Associated Press
