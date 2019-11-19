TODAY |

New life likely for lawsuits from Michael Jackson accusers featured in documentary

Associated Press
A California appeals court will likely give new life to lawsuits filed by two men who accuse Michael Jackson of molesting them when they were boys.

In a tentative ruling today, the 2nd District Court of Appeal said lawsuits from James Safechuck and Wade Robson should be reconsidered by the trial court that dismissed them in 2017.

The decision is based on a new California law that gives sex abuse victims far longer to sue.

Robson and Safechuck, who gained notoriety when they aired their accusations earlier this year in the Emmy-winning documentary Leaving Neverland, were in court for today’s brief hearing.

Lawyers for the Jackson estate say they accept the decision, but emphasise it is unrelated to the truthfulness of the allegations, which they have denounced as false.

Wade Robson and James Safechuck accuse Michael Jackson of molesting them when they were boys. Source: Associated Press
