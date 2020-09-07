TODAY |

New hard-hitting film Savage gives 'authentic portrayal' of Kiwi gang life

Source:  1 NEWS

A new Kiwi gang movie - Savage - uses mostly amateur actors from the communities where gangs are a way of life.

Sam Kelly wanted to use real people, not actors, in the film, and Wayne Hapi helped them stay authentic. Source: Breakfast

Director Sam Kelly, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, said it follows a group of young people through their lives as part of a gang.

"The story is about understanding how young people get into gangs really - the answer is complex, as everything is," Kelly said.

Savage follows Danny, played by Jake Ryan, James Matamua and Olly Presling, across 30 years of his life, as he goes from child to a feared gang enforcer.

Home environments and the state care system had caused a lot of hurt and trauma, leading many youths in the 60s, 70s and 80s to yearn for family units.

Wayne Hapi, a former gang member, was brought on as a cultural adviser for the film, bringing a sense of authenticity to every scene.

"Having experienced life in gangs, I felt I had a fair bit to offer in terms of an authentic portrayal of New Zealand gangsters," Hapi said.

"Just being on set and giving suggestions on how guys interact with each other - not to get to carried away with trying to 'act', but trying to portray realism and authenticity."

Many of the actors brought in had never done a film before, and some of them were from different gang chapters.

Savage releases this Thursday.


