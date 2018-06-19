New details emerge in rapper XXXTentacion's shock death during robbery

Troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Florida today in what police called an apparent robbery attempt. Investigators don't have a motive, and no arrests have been made.

XXXTentacion and a BMWi8 found at scene. Source: Associated Press

The 20-year-old rising star, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was pronounced dead Monday evening (local time) at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital, the Broward Sheriff's Office said. He was shot earlier outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership.

XXXTentacion had been at RIVA Motorsports checking out inventory, sheriff's public information officer Keyla Concepcion said. He was in a black BMW i8 and preparing to leave before 4 pm when two armed suspects approached him.

At least one of them fired, and then both suspects fled the scene in a dark SUV, Concepcion said.

Stephanie Martinez, a 29-year-old mother who lives in the neighbourhood, was just coming back from the pool with her kids when she heard three shots. She drove to the end of the street and saw the rapper's body in the car.

"He has his mouth open and his hand out. Two people went over and checked his pulse," said Martinez, who also saw blood. "It's just weird because he should've had security and stuff with him."

On Twitter, his peers expressed shock and sadness.

Kanye West said: "rest in peace ... I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing." Producer Diplo posted a photo of the two together and said, "Thanks for inspiring me." Travis Barker tweeted: "I'm at a loss for words... speechless #RIPXXXTentacion Loved collaborating with you. You were a true artist ..."

And J. Cole said, in part: "RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans."

The entertainer, who sported dreadlocks and a number of facial tattoos, was a rising star and notched a No. 1 album in March with his sophomore effort "?'' and had a top 10 hit with

"Sad!" but was facing trial on charges that he beat up his pregnant girlfriend.