 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Entertainment


New details emerge in rapper XXXTentacion's shock death during robbery

share

Source:

Associated Press

Troubled rapper-singer XXXTentacion was shot and killed in Florida today in what police called an apparent robbery attempt. Investigators don't have a motive, and no arrests have been made.

XXXTentacion and a BMWi8 found at scene.

Source: Associated Press

The 20-year-old rising star, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was pronounced dead Monday evening (local time) at a Fort Lauderdale-area hospital, the Broward Sheriff's Office said. He was shot earlier outside a Deerfield Beach motorcycle dealership.

XXXTentacion had been at RIVA Motorsports checking out inventory, sheriff's public information officer Keyla Concepcion said. He was in a black BMW i8 and preparing to leave before 4 pm when two armed suspects approached him.

At least one of them fired, and then both suspects fled the scene in a dark SUV, Concepcion said.

The musician was shot and killed in Florida on June 18.
Source: Associated Press / last.fm-music - XXXtentacion

Stephanie Martinez, a 29-year-old mother who lives in the neighbourhood, was just coming back from the pool with her kids when she heard three shots. She drove to the end of the street and saw the rapper's body in the car.

"He has his mouth open and his hand out. Two people went over and checked his pulse," said Martinez, who also saw blood. "It's just weird because he should've had security and stuff with him."

On Twitter, his peers expressed shock and sadness.

Kanye West said: "rest in peace ... I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing." Producer Diplo posted a photo of the two together and said, "Thanks for inspiring me." Travis Barker tweeted: "I'm at a loss for words... speechless #RIPXXXTentacion Loved collaborating with you. You were a true artist ..."

And J. Cole said, in part: "RIP X. Enormous talent and limitless potential and a strong desire to be a better person. God bless his family, friends and fans."

The entertainer, who sported dreadlocks and a number of facial tattoos, was a rising star and notched a No. 1 album in March with his sophomore effort "?'' and had a top 10 hit with

"Sad!" but was facing trial on charges that he beat up his pregnant girlfriend.

XXXTentacion racked up huge streaming numbers — on Spotify, his "Sad!" had more than 270 million streams and was on its Top 50 chart this week in the United States and globally. He also has several songs that have been declared platinum, including "Changes," ''Roll in Peace" with fellow rapper Kodak Black and "Look at Me!"

Related

North America

00:25

'Thank you for existing' - Celebrity tributes for rapper XXXTentacion after he was shot dead led by Kanye West

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:30
1
Lyn Webster has a surprisingly simple solution.

Most read: Kaitaia lady spills the beans on how she lives off $20 a week for groceries

02:33
2
Mr Bridges had asked a question to PM Ardern if she was concerned Government policies would “significantly increase the cost of living for hard-working New Zealanders”.

Watch: Winston Peters labels National leader's question 'unadulterated nonsense' as fuel tax debate ignites in Beehive

00:44
3
The soon-to-be acting PM gave his opinion on youth no longer being forced to vacate seats on Wellington buses.

Winston Peters suggests youth should 'get off their big half-acre' on buses for seniors


00:15
4
The two XVs put on a fierce showdown prior to kick off.

Watch: Kiwi culture at its finest! Deafening haka rings out as King's College & Auckland Grammar face-off


5
Programming Work Time. Programmer Typing New Lines of HTML Code. Laptop and Hand Closeup. Working Time. Web Design Business Concept.

MPI says it's uncovered evidence of 'potentially serious' staff misconduct


01:59
A new report says if KiwiBuild homes are constructed to minimum standards that could cost families in the long run.

Report raises concern over quality of Government's KiwiBuild houses

Economist Shamubeel Eaqub blames our poor building code for our inadequate homes.

David Scott.

'I've had to live it': Victim speaks out after Kapiti councillor convicted, fined for rubbing his genitals against her

David Scott, 71, was accused of rubbing his genitals against a female staff member during a council morning tea last year.

Repeat sex offender jailed for attacks on seven-year-old girl

Glen Taniela Kepa had just served a sentence for sexually violating a six-year-old girl.

David Scott.

Kapiti councillor found guilty of rubbing genitals on staff member gets first warning under three strikes law, $1500 fine for 'inexplicable' behaviour

David Scott, 71, accepted moving past the complainant, but denied it was accompanied by criminal intent.

One person dead at Rotorua's Polynesian Spa

Police earlier confirmed to 1 NEWS that there was an incident and that emergency services were present.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 