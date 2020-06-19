TODAY |

New Billie Eilish album coming in July; first single out tomorrow

Source:  Associated Press

Billie Eilish is releasing her sophomore album this winter.

Singer Billie Eilish arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles in 2020. Source: Associated Press

The record, called Happier Than Ever, drops July 30.

Nineteen-year-old Eilish wrote on her Instagram account that it's her "favourite thing" she's created.

The album was entirely written by Eilish and her brother Finneas, who produced as well.

Eilish made Grammy history with her first album, When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go, as the youngest winner in all major categories including best new artist, album of the year and song of the year.

The first single off of Happier Than Ever will be released tomorrow.

Entertainment
North America
Music
