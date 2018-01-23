New acts being considered for Hawke's Bay gig after to Neil Diamond retirement

The promoters of the Mission winery concert in Hawke's Bay are scrambling to line up one of two replacement acts after Neil Diamond announced he will retire due to Parkinson's disease.

Diamond yesterday announced he is stepping down from touring after being diagnosed with the degenerative disorder, which means he will not appear at the March 17 concert, nor another concert in Christchurch on March 15.

Refunds will be given to ticket holders for the Christchurch gig, while those holding Mission tickets will receive a refund only if the concert is cancelled entirely.

A spokesperson for promoter SEL told the NZ Herald two acts are being considered, with the third option being the cancellation of the event this year.