New acts being considered for Hawke's Bay gig after to Neil Diamond retirement

The promoters of the Mission winery concert in Hawke's Bay are scrambling to line up one of two replacement acts after Neil Diamond announced he will retire due to Parkinson's disease.

The 76-year-old was scheduled to play in Christchurch and Napier in March.
Diamond yesterday announced he is stepping down from touring after being diagnosed with the degenerative disorder, which means he will not appear at the March 17 concert, nor another concert in Christchurch on March 15.

Refunds will be given to ticket holders for the Christchurch gig, while those holding Mission tickets will receive a refund only if the concert is cancelled entirely.

A spokesperson for promoter SEL told the NZ Herald two acts are being considered, with the third option being the cancellation of the event this year.

Under the terms of the ticket, the promoter reserved their right to "alter elements of the event, including any advertised personal appearances, in our sole discretion".

