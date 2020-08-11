TODAY |

New $45 million film studio to launch in Upper Hutt, with help from local family

Kate Nicol-Williams, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

A fourth-generation Upper Hutt family is funding the creation of a $45 million film studio in Wallaceville.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Wellington’s reputation as the nation’s film capital is set to grow. Source: 1 NEWS

Design and planning for Lane Street Studios has been underway for the last 18 months, with construction underway on the site now.

“You plot what significant events occur in the history of a city, today for Upper Hutt is a very significant day,” Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy said.

The property, which was used as a data centre but has sat vacant the last five years, has been owned by the Evans family since the early nineties.

After receiving inquiries to make films on the site, Rod Evans decided a proper film studio should be built there.

The studio will include space for production, digital content creation, editing and post-production, as well as facilities for costume, art and a workshop.

A double sound stage is being created, with plans for another, which Lane Street Studios director Kristy Grant said is key for attracting international productions due to the lighting angles that can be provided.

“They really want us to be up and running as soon as possible, so it’s basically as soon as we can open our doors. So we'd be wanting to see that by July next year,” Ms Grant said.

The studio is already in talks with international film and television series producers about using the location.

“We're going to be a force to be reckoned with on a national basis… Wellington's where it's happening,” Ms Grant said.

The New Zealand Film Commission said in a statement it's aware of various talks about film studio construction in the country, and said there’s strong international demand for more stages in New Zealand.

“We are able to work post-Covid and lots of countries can’t, and so the availability of studio spaces is the key thing we’re seeing at the moment,” Screen Wellington manager Nicci Boucher said.

“We are negotiating with a lot of projects - obviously there are a lot of factors that go into that, particularly in a post-Covid industry, but we are trying to service as much of that production as possible.”

The studio will open in stages from December this year through to August 2022.

Ms Grant said shovel-ready financial support from other sources will get the sound stage construction completed quicker.

“We could expedite it and make the most of opportunities coming our way.”

Entertainment
Movies
Wellington
Kate Nicol-Williams
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:13
New Zealand records first community transmission cases in over 100 days
2
Live stream: Jacinda Ardern, Dr Ashley Bloomfield to make major announcement
3
Judith Collins tells Aussie media NZ Government is 'useless', has achieved 'almost nothing'
4
Banksy print sells for record $120k in Auckland
5
Crusaders come clean over damage to Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy after initially denying it
MORE FROM
Entertainment
MORE
03:56

Retail sector missing out on hundreds of millions of dollars to problematic gambling, report finds
04:17

Local cinema back with a vengeance as Lowdown Dirty Criminals nears release
10:21

Keep quarantine restrictions but let more people in for border reopening - Rob Fyfe
07:00

Fair Go: Auckland mum’s $300 loan to get son a Christmas gift balloons to $1200 burden