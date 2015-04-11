Network defends comedian Sacha Baron Cohen after allegations he duped guests by posing as disabled veteran

Showtime and Sacha Baron Cohen are pushing back against allegations the comedian duped guests on his new show by posing as a disabled veteran.

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher Source: Bang Showbiz

The network says in a statement today that Baron Cohen "did not present himself as a disabled veteran" or wear any military apparel when he met with Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin.

Palin last week on Facebook complained that Baron Cohen "heavily disguised himself" as a disabled US veteran in a wheelchair when she was "duped" into an interview. She challenged

Baron Cohen and Showtime to donate proceeds from the show to a veterans' charity.