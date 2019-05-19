Netherlands wins Eurovision pop extravaganza with doleful piano ballad

Europe's ultimate pop extravaganza has crowned a new king with the Netherlands Duncan Laurance winning the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.
Mr Laurence's doleful piano ballad "Arcade" was tapped as an early front-runner before Saturday's Grand Final. But it had to rely on the fan vote to secure the country's fifth win in the competition. Italy finished second, followed by Russia, Switzerland and Norway.
Some 200 million people around the world were expected to watch the annual campy contest with 26 nations battling to be crowned Europe's best pop act.
Queen of Pop Madonna was the special guest Saturday at the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.
Israel earned the right to host the show after Netta Barzilai carried off last year's prize with her spunky pop anthem "Toy."
Madonna had faced calls to boycott the event by a Palestinian-led campaign. But she rejected them, saying she will "never stop playing music to suit someone's political agenda."
Madonna performed her hit song, "Like a Prayer," marking 30 years to its release, and a new song "Future" from her forthcoming album "Madame X."
The show of European unity brings together acts from 41 countries, including those with little connection to Europe, such as Australia.