Netherlands wins Eurovision pop extravaganza with doleful piano ballad

Europe's ultimate pop extravaganza has crowned a new king with the Netherlands Duncan Laurance winning the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.

Mr Laurence's doleful piano ballad "Arcade" was tapped as an early front-runner before Saturday's Grand Final. But it had to rely on the fan vote to secure the country's fifth win in the competition. Italy finished second, followed by Russia, Switzerland and Norway.

Duncan Laurence of the Netherlands performs the song "Arcade" during the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Tel Aviv, Israel Source: Associated Press

Some 200 million people around the world were expected to watch the annual campy contest with 26 nations battling to be crowned Europe's best pop act.

Queen of Pop Madonna was the special guest Saturday at the Grand Final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.

Israel earned the right to host the show after Netta Barzilai carried off last year's prize with her spunky pop anthem "Toy."

Zena of Belarus performs the song "Like It" during the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Tel Aviv, Israel Source: Associated Press

Madonna had faced calls to boycott the event by a Palestinian-led campaign. But she rejected them, saying she will "never stop playing music to suit someone's political agenda."

Madonna performed her hit song, "Like a Prayer," marking 30 years to its release, and a new song "Future" from her forthcoming album "Madame X."

Former participant of the Eurovision Song Contest, Greek singer Eleni Foureira performs during the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest grand final in Tel Aviv, Israel Source: Associated Press